With Hanukkah coming up fairly early this year, starting December 2nd and lasting until the 10th, you may be find yourself a little pressed for time in the week between gorging yourself on turkey and lighting the menorah. But fear not, the sisters Haim have shared a new line of holiday-themed merch just in time.

Featuring festive puppies and kittens on shirts, pants, and sweaters with "Happy Haimidays!" written on them and matching fanny packs for all your sisters, the centerpiece of the capsule is a brand new "Haimukkah" long sleeve that benefits a worthwhile cause. A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh which was the victim of a brutal mass shooting last month that left eleven dead and seven injured.

Take a look at some of our favorite highlights below and shop the full merch drop on Haim's online store: