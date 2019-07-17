If her new post is any indication, Hailey Baldwin may be hinting at an early retirement from the runway.

Earlier today, the supermodel took to her Instagram stories to post a photo of herself from a recent Zadig & Voltaire show and critique her own form on the catwalk.

"What I do know is that ur arm truly should never wing this high when ur walking on a runway," she wrote on the pic. "Hence why it is not, and will never be my thing again lol."

As Page Six noted, Baldwin hasn't walked in any shows in 2019 — whereas Bella Hadid was done more than 20 this year alone.

That said, it doesn't appear as if Baldwin is done with modeling entirely, as she's still starring in campaigns for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, BareMinerals, and Levi's.

Coupled with husband Justin Bieber's hiatus, maybe it's just time to prioritize some one-one time? Either way, check out Baldwin's post, below.