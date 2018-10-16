Last week at Tommy Hilfiger's "Tokyo Icons" event, Hailey Baldwin was spotted in a houndstooth blazer and khaki cargo pants. Her stylist Meave Reilly paired the Tommy Hilfiger Collection look with sleek black Casadei pumps and gold Celine hoop earrings. While the accessories made for sharp accents, Baldwin's trousers stole the show.

Houndstooth Jacket, Tommy Hilfiger Collection, $412; FarFetch.com; Cropped Cargo Pants, Tommy Hilfiger Collection, $330; SaksFifthAvenue.com; Blade Pumps, Casadei, $505; FarFetch.com

Just weeks after the spring 2019 collections wrapped in Paris, the 21-year-old model (who took a break from the runway this season to spend more time with husband Justin Bieber) appeared one of the season's strongest trends: cargo pants. Shown by labels including LRS, Sies Marjan, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and Prabal Gurung the highly sensible (and equally polarizing — you either love them or you hate them) pants were made in fabrics from denim and crinkled silk to sporty, technical materials.

John Elliott

As Baldwin has so effortlessly illustrated, cargo pants are bound to take off in coming months for their ample built-in storage — why tote a bag around with pockets that deep? What's less clear, is what Baldwin has stashed away in her pockets... a Bible, perhaps?