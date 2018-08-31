Hear Gypsy Sport's High Energy Spring Mixtape By DJ Bearcat

Gypsy Sport, the fashion label that melds NYC's one-of-a-kind disruptive energy with versatile, beautifully structured clothes that promote sustainability, athleticism, and joie de vivre, is, like every other major fashion brand, gearing up to show its spring collection at New York Fashion Week.

Matching the brand's effervescence and getting us hype as we prep our event calendars — also as we strut around feeling like that bitch — is the premiere of a fabulous, sample-heavy, high-energy new mix from Discwoman signee, Philly and NYC-based DJ, Bearcat.

The nearly 38-minute long mix zooms effortlessly from thumping tropical and house beats to anything fit for walking the ballroom giving your best face and/or piece of banjee meets executive realness. And even if you're reading this and not privy to those references, you won't be able to sit still with Bearcat's sinuous grooves pumping in your ear, from your speakers, on the block. Crank this one up loud, now, everywhere.

Courtesy of Discwoman