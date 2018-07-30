Gwyneth Paltrow, a longtime hip-hop fan, has been accused of being the notorious "Becky with the good hair," Jay Z's mistress cited on Beyoncé's instant classic Lemonade ("He only want me when I'm not there/ He better call Becky with the good hair"). Though suspicion had previously fallen on the likes of Rachel Roy and Rita Ora, Amber Rose has reopened the Becky vault.

On an episode of Spencer and Heidi Pratt's podcast, Rose accused the actress of having an affair with Hov. "They were like friends, and then, like, you don't see Gwyneth Paltrow with Beyoncé anymore," she said. "Now Gwyneth lost her husband, but, like, Beyoncé's still with Jay."