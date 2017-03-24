One half of consciously-uncoupled couple and sometimes-actress Gwenyth Paltrow is really trying to cover all her bases (;~) ) for mildly-bizarre lifestyle website Goop, this time posting an everything-you-should-know-about-anal article.

Let me preface this by saying, nothing about this will surprise you at all. Like at all. Essentially, Gwenyth is out here trying to keep all her Goop readers as informed as possible as to the best ways to live their lives and that, of course, includes having the best anal experience. In an interview with a sex specialist/psychoanalyst, Goop asks the tough anal questions:

When did heterosexual anal start to become a thing?

Translation: I call myself a trendsetter, should I have been on top of this years ago?

Are there known health consequences of anal practiced over the long-term? Can you do it too much?

Translation: I'm into it tbh but does that mean I will eventually lose control of my rectum?

Probably more people try anal today than in the past—are there ways to make a first experience a good one?

Translation: I really want to do it but don't want to seem too eager so I'm going to open with a blanket assumption which is probably untrue.

Do people orgasm from anal stimulation? Is it common or uncommon?

Translation: Am I normal?

Does it usually take a few tries to enjoy anal? Are there positions that make it easiest?

Translation: It wasn't good but my friends are loving it so I need to know if I should persevere.

What should we be telling our kids about anal?

Translation: Am I new-age or too new age or not enough new-age who am I who are my children?

Find out the answers HERE!

Image via Neil Rasmus/BFA.com