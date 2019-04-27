Rapper Gunna has a few words for the people hating on his (very cute) Chanel bag.

The mockery surrounding the $9000 bag started after Gunna posted a photo of himself with it over the weekend. However, in a new interview with Hot 97, Gunna addressed the naysayers and made it very clear he did not regret his, especially since he loves limited items that "everybody ain't gon' have" in three, four months.

"I seen the bag, walked away from the bag, and went back and got the bag because it was limited. That's what made me get it," Gunna said of the Pharrell-designed Chanel bag he bought in Toronto. "I liked the bag already. The price was like, 'For real? Come on. For real?' But then they took it off the shelf so I knew it was gon' happen."



That said, Gunna could care less about what people are saying, After all, he believes fashion isn't about an item's price or what gender it's supposed to be for.

"This is what I like. It ain't for them. That ain't for y'all to like," he said. "If it were for them to like, I woulda gave them the bag."

Even better? Gunna apparently loves the bag so much, he brought it with him to the interview! Watch Gunna shut everyone down, below.