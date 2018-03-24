Thanks to grieving teens who are pissed off and shaming us all, YouTube is pulling videos of guns that are intended to "sell firearms or certain firearms accessories through direct sales...or links to sites that sell these items," according to Motherboard. In other words, YouTube — and Google, by extension — will no longer host videos that attempt to hawk firearms for profit. This includes videos from commercial gun retailers and manufacturers, as well as smaller home-grown operations.



Naturally, the gun people are not best pleased. On such channel, reports Motherboard, is circumventing YouTube's new rules by hosting their videos on Pornhub. Makes sense, right? Guns are phallic, in a way? Jokes aside, Pornhub hosts a variety of content that isn't pornographic, including a Hannukah-themed music video. Whether the firearms migration to the land of free porn will continue remains to be seen, but YouTube is undoubtedly feeling the pressure to crack down on such content.

YouTube told Bloomberg News that "we routinely make updates and adjustments to our enforcement guidelines across all of our policies. While we've long prohibited the sale of firearms, we recently notified creators of updates we will be making around content promoting the sale or manufacture of firearms and their accessories." We can all rest a little easier knowing that tutorial videos on how to 3D-print a handgun will be gone from the web, where it never should have been in the first place. Too much knowledge is not a good thing.

Meanwhile, the teen control activists are gearing for the March For Our Lives this weekend, with major speakers and participants expected to attend. Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, among others, are performing; those two artists in particular have dealt with gun violence in their own personal lives. Let's hope that those in power care about their lives enough to protect them through legislation.