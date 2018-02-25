Gucci's wild Fall 2018 collection at Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday made a huge splash, with its reptile accessories (including a baby dragon) and severed heads. Now, the Italian brand has announced another headline-making move: a $500,000 donation to the March For Our Lives rally organized by student survivors of the deadly Florida school shooting and Everytown for Gun Safety.

"I am truly moved by the courage of these students," Alessandro Michele told WWD. "I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come."

The march will take place on March 24 and is expecting a crowd of at least 500,000 attendees.

Image via Getty

