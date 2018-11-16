Each year, attendees from around the world gather to celebrate the Guggeinheim International Gala at the historic Upper East Side gallery. This year the museum also hosted a glamorous pre-party, bringing out the city's chicest. Dior's creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri, stood out from the crowd alongside a gaggle of Dior-outfitted models, actresses and socialites, including Karen Wazen Bakhazi, Winnie Harlow, Olivia Palermo, Jaime King, Zosia Mamet and Princess Olympia of Greece. Jorja Smith performed at the party, which also welcomed a set by Australia creative and DJ Amrit.

Below, check out PAPER's intimate photo diary capturing Amrit getting ready for and performing at the big event:







Photography by Johnny De Guzman

