Gucci Mane Launches "Delantic" Clothing Line
Gucci Mane announced on Instagram last year that he would launch a clothing line named Delantic, and now he's following through on that promise.
The rapper's line, designed by ex-Supreme creatives Peter and Patty Chung, launched earlier today. It features a wide range of t-shirts with graphics referencing the Trap God himself. Each shirt is priced at $40, and includes images of Gucci in a fur coat, his ankle monitor from his house arrest, "Trap God Saves" logo tees and holiday-themed shirts.
Head over to delantic.com to cop a tee, and read Gucci's Beautiful People PAPER cover story here.
Splash image via Cameron McCool
Photos via delantic.com
