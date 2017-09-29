Gucci Mane announced on Instagram last year that he would launch a clothing line named Delantic, and now he's following through on that promise.

The rapper's line, designed by ex-Supreme creatives Peter and Patty Chung, launched earlier today. It features a wide range of t-shirts with graphics referencing the Trap God himself. Each shirt is priced at $40, and includes images of Gucci in a fur coat, his ankle monitor from his house arrest, "Trap God Saves" logo tees and holiday-themed shirts.

#DELANTIC Fan Art. @laflare1017 @kristofferson.jpg @geordiewood @coolcalmpete available now at www.delantic.com

A post shared by Miss Info (@missinfo) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:52am PDT

Head over to delantic.com to cop a tee, and read Gucci's Beautiful People PAPER cover story here.





