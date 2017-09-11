PAPER cover star Gucci Mane and his fiancé Keyshia Ka'oir have managed to warm America's heart - arguably as icy as 1017 himself - through their Cinderella-story courtship. Guwop credits Keyshia with turning his life around while in prison for a gun charge the past three years, and she speaks glowingly of the rapper and how well he treats her.

The lovebirds have shared plenty of heartwarming couple moments via their respective social media, from traveling the world together, to eating well and living clean at home in Atlanta, to Gucci's surprise proposal at a Hawks' game, and now they plan to share their wedding - which reportedly has a $1 million price tag - with the world via a good old fashioned TV special.

The first look at that wedding - which will happen a little over a month away on October 17th - is now here. Check out the trailer below to get your first peak at the wedding of the year:

Image via Instagram