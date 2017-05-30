Prepare yourselves for the surreal, friends, because Mike Will is going to give it to you. As promised, "Perfect Pint" from the producer's most recent project Ransom 2 has arrived and it's very, very bizarre.

Kendrick fave Nabil directed the visual, which sees Rae Sremmurd and Mike Will head into a wormhole only to find Gucci Mane fly through the air as an astronaut and girls in bodysuits riding kangaroos. There is also, of course a giant Kung Fu Kenny (clearly too cool for the astronaut treatment) as well as UFOs, unicorns and a whole lot more.

Dive into the absurdity right here.