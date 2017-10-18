It's a dark, confusing time right now, my sweets, but if there was any event to shine a light in the abyss, it's the wedding of hip hop royalty Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir, and all of their many, many diamonds.

And shine they did. BET footed the bill for the million-dollar wedding — which took place at the Four Seasons in Miami and required all guests to wear white. Among those in attendance was 2 Chainz and Diddy, as well as Karrueche Tran who hosted the event, Big Sean, Rick Ross, Monica and more.

I mean, look at them.

Crying.

Dreams.

Also, can we just revisit this iconic hand-placement vid from the rehearsal. Gucci is just along for the ride.

The guests also really turned it out for the occasion. Here is Big Sean and Jhené looking like a coupl'a snacks.

Go off, Karrueche.

But most importantly:

A living dream.

Start pinning folks, because this is peak inspiration. Congratulations, Mr and Mrs Davis.

