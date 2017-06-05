Hip hop's power couple, Keyshia Ka'oir and Gucci Mane, have had a long, well-documented romance. After meeting in 2010, the two stayed together throughout Gucci's incarceration to finally get engaged last year on the Kiss Cam at an Atlanta Hawks game in November. A true fairytale.

It seems now the two will continue living their lives in the spotlight, with BET tapping the two for a new reality show that will follow them in their path to the alter (the wedding is set for October 17, 2017) as well as chronicle their respective careers. Keyshia announced the new venture over Instagram today.

Good luck to the happy couple, we'll certainly be watching.

Image via Instagram

