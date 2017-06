The BET Awards have brought so many amazing things to this gorgeous PRIDE weekend--from Leslie Jones' inimitable hosting to Bruno Mars' stellar performance. Yet nothing tops Gucci Mane looking like Asahd's dang uncle with a matching turquoise tux.

I don't know what we all did to deserve this moment of unbridled purity, but I for one am overjoyed.





This. Is. Everything.









*all the twins emojis*

Header photo via Twitter