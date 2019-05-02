Gucci Is Dropping a Brand New Set of Lipsticks

Italian fashion house Gucci already dominates the fashion space, and is now expanding its sphere of influence into beauty. The brand is reportedly set to relaunch its line of makeup with a range of lipsticks.



Dropping May 4, the cosmetics line is part of the brand's partnership with Coty. No word yet on the lip colors, price, or the number of shades, but if creative director Alessandro Michele's aesthetic is anything to go by, expect the hues to be vibrant and experimental.

Beauty has turned out to be a particularly lucrative way for high end labels to up their profit margins. The consumer base for luxury clothing and accessories is limited, but even at a relatively high price point, beauty remains more accessible to a wider audience.

Albeit slowly, Gucci has been steadily hatching its expansion within beauty over the years, first with the introduction of its coveted fragrance Bloom and more recently with the launch of its 14-piece perfume line, The Alchemist's Garden. The company has since reported a 20 percent of overall revenue growth in the last quarter.

Gucci's first foray into beauty dates back to November 2014, when the high end label dropped a collection of 200 lip, face and eye products under a partnership with Procter & Gamble. But when the P&G sold the entirety of its beauty portfolio in 2016, the brand halted its expansion within the space.

This new drop reflects Michele's on-going commitment to both the beauty space and a formidable eye for business growth.

The Gucci Lipstick Collection launches May 4th and will be available for purchase on Gucci.com and across select boutiques in New York.