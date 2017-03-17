A lot has changed for the better with Gucci since Alessandro "Lallo" Michele took the reigns of the house back in January 2015. Over night, the luxury brand turned from a stale house desperately in need of some new vitality to one of the most coveted and celebrated labels of the fashion set. Suddenly, there were zoo animals! Embroidery! Fur! Lace! The "more is more" ethos became the norm, almost like we were looking back to the past to tell Coco Chanel that the correct rule is: Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and put several more things on.

As evidenced with their role in helping to reinstate the pussy-bow blouse and in the normalization of wearing furry slip-on loafers outdoors, Gucci's true success has always been in the house's ability to stay one step ahead of the curve. So it was only a matter of time before the forward-thinking label tapped into internet meme culture, right?

This morning, Gucci started #TFWGucci (That Feeling When Gucci) on Instagram to celebrate the launch of their new Les Marché Des Merveilles collection of watches. "The House's new collaborative art project in the digital space" is a collection of original memes created by popular Twitter and Instagram meme-makers like @textsfromyourexistentialist, @beigecardigan, and @youvegotnomale, who PAPER spoke to about making memes.

The house gets a little more detailed on the collaboration website. "To launch the new Le Marché des Merveilles collection of watches, Gucci commissioned international artists curated by Alessandro Michele to develop original imagery. The images were then given to a new class of viral creators already famous on Twitter and Instagram to turn into new memes. The result is a curated collection of captioned art designed to help viewers express themselves online. Adapted from a popular meme, That Feeling When Gucci is about the moment of putting on one of the watches, when the world suddenly becomes different and time slows down a little bit."

Check out some of the memes below or check them all out here.













