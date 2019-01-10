Harlem staple Daniel Day, better known as Dapper Dan, has thankfully been finally getting the recognition he deserves in recent years for his iconic bootleg designs from the 80s and 90s that were a favorite of stars like LL Cool J, Floyd Mayweather, and Salt-n-Peppa. After being forced to close his boutique two decades ago due to lawsuits from luxury brands, Dapper Dan is getting a second act thanks to the full support of Gucci.

Since then the Alessandro Michele-led brand has supplied the designer with Gucci materials and helped reopen his Harlem atelier, all in service of Day's first official capsule collection for the brand. Not only is it an incredible glow-up for the often underrated designer, it is incredible heartwarming to see the Italian label acknowledge the impact bootleg work had in black culture.

Now to commemorate their historic first collection, Gucci has announced a new super-limited edition book honoring Dapper Dan as told through the eyes of photographer Ari Marcopoulos. Documenting Marcopoulos' journey through Day's Harlem, the book features original images shot for the collaboration's campaign as well as portraits of Day's friends like chef Marcus Samuelsson, artist and poet Cleo Wade, author Steve Stoute, and director/designer Trevor Andrew.

A 500-copy run of the book, Dapper Dan's Harlem, will be available through London-based publisher IDEA in addition to Gucci's Florence Garden and Wooster Bookstore locations. Take an look inside the new tome below:

Photos Courtesy of Gucci