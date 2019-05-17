Internet's favorite morose feline Grumpy Cat is dead. The news was announced by the family through a Twitter post on Friday. The reason behind the sudden demise was apparent complications from a urinary tract infection.

"We are unimaginable heartbroken to announce the loss of our beloved Grumpy Cat," announced the owners (Tabatha Bundesen, Bryan, and Crystal). "Despite care from top professionals, as well as from her very loving family, Grumpy encountered complications from a recent urinary tract infection that unfortunately became to tough for her to overcome. She passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, May 14, at home in the arms of her mommy, Tabatha. Besdes being our baby, and a cherished member of the family, Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile all around the world -- even when times are tough. Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere."

The unexpected passing of Grumpy, whose real name is Tardar Sauce, has shocked the beloved cat's fans across the world. Many users shared their condolences on social media. "You brought so much joy into so many lives... rest in peace Grumpy Cat," one user said.



Then there were others who reminded the world of her sizable fortune. "RIP to grumpy cat, she was a beautiful reminder that even if you work every day for the rest of your life you will never have as much money as a cat with a funny face," another noted.

Grumpy Cat first rose to popularity in 2012 after her family shared a photo of her perpetually frowning face on Reddit. Within the first two years itself, the cat has earned nearly $100 million from paid appearances, book deals, and a thriving modeling career, the Express.co.uk reported.



The cat reportedly suffered from a rare condition called feline dwarfism, that resulted in her permanent expression. There were many other side effects of her condition, including wobbly legs, that required regular vet checkups and constant care.

Just before her initial tryst with fame, Bundesen was working as a waitress and was able to quit her job "within days" of her first social media appearance.



Currently, Grumpy Cat has 2.4 million Instagram followers and 1.4 million Twitter followers and also a company (started by Bundesen) called Grumpy Cat Limited.