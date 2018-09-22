Based on the Eisner-Award nominated comic of the same name, Netflix's new series Hilda follows the adventures of a young blue-haired girl as she journeys with the help of some friends from her magical forest home to the big city. A fearless Hilda encounters all sort of mystical creatures in her travels from house spirits to woodland nymphs and rock trolls, so it probably comes as no surprise that IRL faerie-mage Grimes, was tapped for the show's theme.

Related | Grimes' Working Song Titles Are Peak Grimes

An energetic and mystical instrumental, Grimes' shimmering synth swirls ramp up into the bubbly electro-pop that made us originally fall in love with her. A little bit Steven Universe-meets-Gravity Falls, Hilda and Grimes are a pitch perfect match. Now available to stream on Netflix, Hilda is animated eye-candy that the whole family can enjoy.

I'm very excited to share the title sequence for @hildatheseries featuring original music by @Grimezsz! Here it is! Hilda debuts on Netflix tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/NGKwdur9Jn — Luke Pearson (@thatlukeperson) September 20, 2018

Photo Courtesy of Netflix