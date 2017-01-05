Last week, Brazilian makeup artist Gabriela Brandão made a startling discovery when she stumbled upon what her daughter's great-grandmother thought to be a figurine of Saint Anthony. Namely that it wasn't actually the patron saint of lost stuff, but a Lord of the Rings action figure.

That's right, turns out great-grandma, who apparently prays to the figurine every day, was worshipping an elf named Elrond from the popular franchise, which Brandão figured out after Googling the odd, pointy-eared statuette.



"We tried to explain right away but she didn't understand at first," Brandão told BuzzFeed. "The next day we explained again and she understood and we got her a new figure of Saint Anthony...[going viral for this] is the funniest thing that ever happened to me."

Truly blessed.

