On the special day of Pride yesterday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the great city of New York would construct a monument to honor the 49 victims of the tragic Pulse Nightclub shooting, and acknowledge the LGBTQ community at large. The monument will be designed by noted installation artist Anthony Goicolea and built at the Hudson River Park, an inspired location right across from the city's historic gay capital of the West Village.

"This stunning design complements the landscape and communicates a timeless message of inclusion, and this monument will serve as an enduring symbol of the role New Yorkers play in building a fairer, more just world," Governor Cuomo said in a statement. "From Stonewall to marriage equality, New York has always been a beacon for justice and we will never waiver in our commitment to the LGBT community and to creating a more just and inclusive society. This new monument will stand up for those values for generations to come."

"I am honored to join Governor Cuomo and the LGBT Memorial Commission on this important project to remember those who have been victims of hate, violence, and intolerance, while celebrating the beauty of the LGBT community," Goicolea said. "This monument will serve as a communal space filled with light, color, and hope where the visitors can sit, mourn, love, and remember for years to come. I am grateful to the Governor and his administration for the opportunity to be a part of this historic moment."

While there is no set timeline for construction just yet, the design plans have been released, showing a planned display of natural-looking jagged gray rocks with rainbow-shining crystal-like cutouts interspersed. See the full design plans here.

Photo: Anthony Goicolea

