Russian streetwear designer Gosha Rubchinskiy has announced that his namesake label is over "as you've known it." In a statement posted to Instagram, the brand said that there "will be no more seasonal collections."

The statement also reveals, however, that "something new is coming." Talking to Hypebeast at the reopening of Dover Street Market's Beijing location, Rubchinskiy said that he was "a bit tired of doing season-to-season collections," and that he wants "to change the strategy and do more project-based things.

Rubichinskiy has also announced he'll be opening a skate shop in Moscow in the near future. He clearly isn't going anywhere, even if his label is done.



