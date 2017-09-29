Balmain and L'Oreal joined up for a new lipstick collaboration, celebrated with a raging party in the heart of Paris Fashion Week. Pamela Anderson, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doutzen Kroes, Winnie Harlow, and so many more hit up one of the most lively events this week, partying it up with designer Olivier Rousteing. Flip below for a glimpse at one of the hottest soirées of Paris Fashion Week.

Photos: Victor Boyko / Getty

