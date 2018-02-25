No matter what the changing winds of fashion may dictate is in or out, Versace remains steadfast in giving women exactly what they want and need. The iconic Italian house has made women feel sexy and powerful for over two decades, and this season's Fall 2018 show in Milan proved that we can continue to expect nothing less from Donatella. From chainmail sneakers to perfectly cinched leather dresses, to hints of neon and bright bursts of color infused with references to heritage and legacy, Versace seemingly can do it all.

Go backstage at the show to see what goes on behind-the-scenes:





Photography: Sonny Vandevelde