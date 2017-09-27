The first day of Paris Fashion Week started on a high note with one of the most iconic and original fashion houses — Dior. As usual, the looks on the runway were effortlessly chic and feminine, with flirty touches and just a touch of grungy edge. And of course, the diverse models chosen to serve those looks embodied their tone perfectly. Peep through backstage photos from Dior, as well as Glenn Martens's flowy and fabulous Y/Project show, below.