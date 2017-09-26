While it seems that the major showstoppers of Milan Fashion Week occurred in the first few days, the last couple days were jam-packed with shows from big fashion houses and notable upcoming designers alike, including Bottega, Ferragamo, Dolce & Gabanna, and the debuts of Lucie and Luke Meier at Jil Sander. It made for a thrillingly eclectic and diverse mix, and of course, the models were at the center of it all, making these Milan affairs as vibrant and shining as can be. Before Paris Fashion Week kicks into full gear, light up your day and flip through these backstage snapshots from the last days of Milan spring shows.