As London Fashion Week comes to a close, it's time to look back and go inside some of the most inventive Spring shows that went more under-the-radar (we don't want to miss out on any trend-spotting, do we?) MM6 staged a sleek and stark presentation that made you want to go space-age for your next party look, while House of Holland highlighted eccentricity and individuality in both their looks and the models that donned them. See some of the looks and go behind-the-scenes of some of the best shows you may have accidentally missed this season.



