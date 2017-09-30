The third and fourth days of Paris Fashion Week were filled with shows that oozed elegant and innovation, especially Isabel Marant's graceful entry into menswear and Off-White's daring yet poignant tribute to Princess Diana, which infused both traits into a poised and regally casual collection. But that didn't stop the models from letting loose and celebrating in their classy attire. Even runway legend Naomi Campbell got in on the backstage fun! Flip below for all the best behind-the-scenes photos from some of the most stunning shows of the week.