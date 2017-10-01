Paris Fashion Week is still holding very strong halfway through, and the models don't look even one bit winded. The fifth day was jam-packed with edgy shows from Mugler and Haider Ackermann, perfectly posh and pastel offerings from Acne Studios, and flirty and flowy collections from Elie Saab and Sonia Rykiel, among others. And no matter the vibe, the models always let loose in front of the cameras backstage. See the best backstage photos from Day 5 of Paris Fashion Week below.