The second day of Milan Fashion Week was all about full-throttle explosions of vivacity, colors, and flowers — literally. Prada went in an unexpected but refreshing route, meshing vibrant palettes with nostalgic comic print motifs, and Moschino turned Spring florals into something groundbreaking, which Miranda Priestly never thought was possible. While it all looked gorgeous on the runway, many looks translated even more beautifully when set up backstage. Take a peek at some of the best backstage photos from Day 2 of Milan Fashion Week.