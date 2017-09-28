The second day of Paris Fashion Week was packed with shows from some of the more subtly legendary designers and brands continuing to silently curate fashion. Lacoste kept on setting the standard for athleisure wear while retaining their light and preppy flair, Rochas stretched the limits of how big a fitting dress can be, and everyone kept on livening up for Spring — including the models. Flip below to see the models let loose in the City of Love backstage at Dries, Rochas, Lacoste, and Lanvin.