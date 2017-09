Given that last night was the reveal of Shayne Oliver's debut collection for Helmut Lang, you can bet that backstage was absolute chaos. But in usual Fashion Week tradition, the stylists and models like Slick Woods made it a fabulous mayhem with all of the beauty touch-ups, pastel cut-outs, and fabulous cameos that you could handle. Take a backstage pass and go behind what was one of the most anticipated shows of New York Fashion Week.