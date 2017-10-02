The sixth day of Paris Fashion Week brought highly anticipated shows that ended up changing the game. New creative director Clare Waight Keller's debut collection for Givenchy was a sleek and commercialized range that signals a marked change in what the fashion house will look like post-Tisci, while other shows gave off the nice Spring vibes we already can't wait for, and the models brightened up those looks even more. Flip through the best backstage photos from yesterday below.