London Fashion Week ended with a huge bang — an extravaganza featuring Tommy Hilfiger, all of the siblings Hadid (sadly no Yolanda), and a rock-n-roll Vaudeville circus staged in London's historic Roundhouse, with Gigi as the ringleader. The clothes, as revealed last week, take inspiration from the rapidly rising trend of tour merch in fashion, where there are no tours yet the clothes are just as fab, with cropped tees, silky bombers, and beanies with a large "Gigi Hadid" emblem. Will model merch become the next big thing?

And of course, what's a tour without some backstage action? Take a look as all of the models, also including Hailey Baldwin and Lucky Blue Smith, prep for the certified blow-out celebration of Fashion Week.