Go Backstage at Balmain, Rick Owens, and More Shows on Paris Fashion Week Day 3
The third day of Paris Fashion Week was filled with designer powerhouses and brands pulling stunning, often unconventional pieces out of the woodwork. The clothes at Manish Arora and Rick Owens are just as sparkling and ridiculously fun as you'd hope — and the models are having just as much fun wearing them. Check out the backstage images from those designers, as well as the standout Balmain and Matičevski, below.
