Listen up, cool girls. There's a new Glossier product in town — kind of. The minimalist skincare and beauty company has packaged up three bestsellers into The Makeup Kit, which effectively gives customers a $10 discount if they're looking to purchase its Boy Brow brow pomade, Cloud Paint blush, and Lash Slick mascara all at once.

The new kit replaces an old favorite: Glossier's "Phase Two" beauty set, which bundled together Boy Brow, Stretch Concealer, and barely-there lipstick Generation G. The two deleted products are still available separately, either online or in person, if you're willing to navigate those pop up store crowds.

Related | Glossier Launches Acne Treatment Pen

Alongside the rebooted kit, Glossier has also launched a cute $10 pocket mirror, which it cutely bills as a "portable compliment". The millennial pink mirror is emblazoned with the brand's unofficial slogan, "You look good." Obviously. Why do I suddenly have such a strong urge to buy something that my iPhone selfie camera does for free? Damn.