With its sharp tailoring, surrealist florals, and a smattering of crystals, Clare Waight Keller's spring 2019 collection for Givenchy toggled between masculine and feminine. The British designer also contrasted rich green and blue with neutrals and pastel pink. Altogether though, the juxtaposing elements made for a winning lineup. Get a closer, behind-the-scenes look at some of our favorite looks, below.