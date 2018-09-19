You can attend the Givenchy Spring 2019 Fashion Show in Paris on September 30. We repeat: whether or not you're currently on the invite list, there's still time. And it all comes thanks to a competition that is currently happening on Instagram. While Clare Waight Keller prepares to debut her third ready-to-wear collection for the famed fashion house, the hashtag #GivenchyFamily is trending on social media.

In a scavenger-hunt style game, there currently exist 5000 labels with the fashion house's 4G logo all over the streets of London and Paris. If you see one, snap a pic and post it on Instagram with the hashtag. It's that simple. From there, there will be three winners (though it's unclear how exactly a winner is chosen) who will be chosen to be seated alongside the fashion greats at this season's show.