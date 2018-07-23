As a deluge of rain batters the East Coast from Maine to Florida, Giuseppe Zanotti has sent out a rainbow. The designer's latest patent leather sneakers — dubbed "RNBW," the disemvoweled abbreviation of rainbow — have been lacquered in six high-voltage hues that ooze pop art-esque exuberance. Despite their cheerful colors and sporty silhouette, Zanotti's sneakers are serious business. With each piece painted and cut individually before being assembled by Italian artisans, these highly pigmented shoes attest to both the designer's ebullient sense of style and dedication to craftsmanship.

Giuseppe Zanotti RNBW Sneakers, $995; GiuseppeZanotti.com

Image Courtesy of Giuseppe Zanotti