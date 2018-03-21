Yes, we are here to talk about Gisele Bündchen's book Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, but FIRST: did you know Bündchen and I share a birthday? July 20 is when this literal not-of-this-earth goddess was born, and it means that I am 15 feet from stardom and also, by proxy, have amazing perma-shiny hair, a hot quarterback husband, and untold spoil$ of top-earning modeling riche$. So, there's that.

But for the rest of us who aren't so lucky, never fear. (Kidding, by the way, I only share a birthday with a goddess and that's literally all). Bündchen is teaching us all how to live a most meaningful life via her glorious experiences in and out of the spotlight.

The Instagram post announcing Bündchen's newest project leads us to believe that maybe she will teach us how to book highly-coveted couture shows and become a Goodwill Embassador for the UN. Maybe we, too, will stop eating nightshade veggies to help achieve these ends. We'll all discover the Teachings of Bündchen when the book arrives October 2.

Everyone's got a path to their own meaningful lives; this is her's!



