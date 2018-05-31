Cardi B, J. Lo, Gal Godot and Mary J. Blige All Grace One Music Video

Maroon 5 really called in the big guns for the visual to accompany their Cardi B-assisted single "Girls Like You," recruiting J. Lo, Ellen, Millie Bobby Brown, Lily Singh, Gal Godot, Mary J. Blige and many other women dominating their respective industries.

The track reinforces the band's recent pivot towards a more hip hop-cum-R&B; sound, following the lead of their 2017 full-length Red Pill Blues featuring A$AP Rocky and SZA.

In the video, Adam Levine stands front and center while the camera circles around him, with a new icon standing back-to-back with the singer on every loop. The final rotation reveals Levine's wife, supermodel Behati Prinsloo, and their baby daughter.

Check it out, below.

Photo via YouTube