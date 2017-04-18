Tiff McGinnis, aka Grande Dame, is a self-taught visual maverick and professional free spirit from the United Kingdom's south coast. A polymathic artist, she started as a musician, creating visual work to accompany herself, but her bright, graphic characters attracted a lot of attention on their own, including the likes of MTV, who asked her to create animations; Terry de Havilland, who released a couture line in 2014 featuring her expansive, psychedelic landscapes as fabric and shoes; and most recently Apple, who featured some of her more recent sticker animations in their current campaign. McGinnis spoke to us about art nouveau, 1990s animation, and where she's headed.

When did you first start working with digital art and animation?

I started drawing caricatures with the mouse when I got my first Mac back in 1994. In 1999, I downloaded a kids 8-bit program called Animation Maker and started teaching myself animation with that. In 2001 I taught myself Flash when I made a video for a spoken word track I did called High Tide Hell, about a girl taking LSD for the first time. I was completely hooked on the process. It totally sucked me in like a visual vortex!