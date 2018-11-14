Supermodel Gigi Hadid has officially tried her hand at sneakercraft. She took to Instagram today to announce her new collaboration with Rebook, teasing a close-up of a classic '90s silhouetted black sneaker, complemented with bright orange accents and the prominent stamp: "Gigi Hadid x Reebok."

She originally only offered a sneakily obscured close-up, but fan account @slaygihadid has since shots of her wearing her new kicks, along with a cropped sports tee at a launch event.

Hadid shared in a tweet that the collection is called "Future Nostalgia," and explained that going "through the archives" inspired her to bring "back classic ('80s & '90s) Rebook pieces for our generation" with "new color-ways / updated... shapes."

This isn't Hadid's first collaboration with Rebook: she's been a partner of the brand since she starred as the face of their #PerfectNever sportswear campaign in 2016. The model also previously designed a shoe collection for Stuart Weitzman.

Line up hypebeasts, the full collection drops in January.

Photo via BFA