Gigi Hadid Is 'Armed For Adventure' at Max Mara

Warrior Women Italian luxury brand Max Mara brushed up on their classics for spring 2019 show, albeit with a much-needed feminist twist. To bring their modern Amazonian woman to life, they researched the pages of Emily Wilson's first female translation of The Odyssey, Margaret Atwood's reimagining of Penelope in The Penelopiad, and Madeline Miller's Circe — a long overdue rewrite of the witch as a strong, brilliant woman. With these sacred texts in tow, Max Mara's warrior woman was "armed for adventure, scorching deserts, rolling oceans, a hunt for a polycephalous sea monster, or just a rainy trip across town to the office."

Monochrome Everyone loves a good uniform and on that front, Max Mara delivered our dream runway of head-to-toe monochromatic looks in shades of green, grey, brown, black, and white.

Star Power Gigi Hadid led an expertly curated pack of high-fashion heavyweights down the catwalk for Max Mara's spring 2019 show, with everyone from Kaia Gerber and Fran Summers to Birgit Kos and Irina Shayk making an appearance.

Ruffles Ruffles were having a major moment on the runway. Whether it was helping to shape the silhouettes of the brand's iconic camel coats, running dramatically down the center of a dress, or jutting across single-shouldered shirts like a sash, the detail gave an unforgettable shape to Max Mara's latest.

Hello, Yellow! As if in consolation for having their show start fashionably early at 9:30 AM, the design house unveiled an aggressively bright yellow for spring 2019. Set against earthy neutral tones of forest green, slate grey, and mocha, the unmellow yellow hue brought a jolt to the Milano morning.