10 Gift Ideas for the Cannabis Lover in Your Life

This article originally appeared in the third issue of MedMen's new quarterly magazine, Ember, created in collaboration with PAPER. MedMen is a California-based cannabis company and investment firm with properties spanning coast to coast.

A fresh crop of desirables to give or to keep.

Gift Pick Matt's Hideaway What to get that ridiculously worldly person in your midst who has literally everything already? Try this interiors shop of "art, objects, and furniture with a West Coast flair" for rare, yet accessible, curiosities. From an art-deco Bakelite jewelry box in the shape of a top hat to a Fornasetti ice bucket and a 1930s French ceramic ashtray, the finds are as plentiful as they are unique.



