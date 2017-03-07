Several months after his shocking death, a coroner has declared George Michael died of "natural causes" likely related to drug abuse.

The British superstar's funeral has been put on hold until Oxfordshire coroner Darren Salter could determine why Michaels died at only 51. It has now been revealed that dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver were the cause of Michael's death.

The links between cardiomyopathy and drug use have been reported tenfold and Michael has been open about his cocaine and later, heroin habits.

Fadi Fawaz, the pop icon's long-term boyfriend who was cooperating with police in their investigation, took to Twitter to say "FUCK YOU" to all who speculated he had something to do with Michaels death.

FUCK YOU

FUCK YOU

The Truth is out... pic.twitter.com/F07TxE8T2a

The Truth is out...

All the nasty comments, press and 999 were very cruel and unnecessary whatsoever, Now I hope to receive some real LOVE x

— Fadi Fawaz (@fadifawaz) March 7, 2017

Now Michaels' family and friends can finally start planning his funeral.

