George Michael –– Wham! frontman, pop legend, sex symbol, style icon, and the best butt to ever shake it in acid wash jeans died peacefully today in his London home. According to the BBC, the police are treating his death as unexplained, but without suspicious circumstances. In a statement, his publicist said:

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

The fact that George Michael, the writer of the greatest Christmas song ever (fight me Mariah!) died on Christmas day, has proven once again that 2016 is sentient and malicious. As we wait to turn the calendar page on this grim year of death and destruction, let us honor his memory by listening to his hits, donning a single cross earring and our best Mugler, and shaking our asses in fabulous defiance.





































header image via Youtube