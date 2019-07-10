Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Music
Famous People
Film/TV
Internet Culture
Nightlife
Art
Break the Internet ®
Care
Politics
Opinion
Culture
LGBTQ
Sex & Dating
Pride
Shop
Subscribe

The folks behind our fave futuristic eyewear brand, Gentle Monster, seem to constantly be in the midst of one high-profile collaboration or another. And the Korean company's latest endeavor? A sleek capsule collection with LVMH Prize finalist, AMBUSH, which is set to debut online via Gentle Monster's website on July 11.

Helmed by creative director Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH is a buzzy, Tokyo-based label known for its experimental approach to Japanese "remix culture" and streetwear-indebted accessories. And given the fact that their recent AW '19 collection was inspired by David Bowie's sci-fi saga, The Man Who Fell to Earth, this similarly-influenced line of "Zip Tie" style glasses ($350) is a natural fit for Gentle Monster's forward-facing aesthetic.

Related | Gentle Monster's New Soho Flagship Is a Futuristic Wonderland

As Ahn said in a press release, "I wanted to create sunglasses to compliment this mood but in a modern 2019 way" — something you can clearly see in the clear, colored frames that resemble sports goggles with cable-ties in the front. Even better? They come in three colors: orange, purple, and clear. Talk about taking sporty chic to the next level.

Check out the new assortment of Zip Tie looks, below.

Photos courtesy of Gentle Monster

Subscribe to Get More

You May Also Like