The folks behind our fave futuristic eyewear brand, Gentle Monster, seem to constantly be in the midst of one high-profile collaboration or another. And the Korean company's latest endeavor? A sleek capsule collection with LVMH Prize finalist, AMBUSH, which is set to debut online via Gentle Monster's website on July 11.

Helmed by creative director Yoon Ahn, AMBUSH is a buzzy, Tokyo-based label known for its experimental approach to Japanese "remix culture" and streetwear-indebted accessories. And given the fact that their recent AW '19 collection was inspired by David Bowie's sci-fi saga, The Man Who Fell to Earth, this similarly-influenced line of "Zip Tie" style glasses ($350) is a natural fit for Gentle Monster's forward-facing aesthetic.

As Ahn said in a press release, "I wanted to create sunglasses to compliment this mood but in a modern 2019 way" — something you can clearly see in the clear, colored frames that resemble sports goggles with cable-ties in the front. Even better? They come in three colors: orange, purple, and clear. Talk about taking sporty chic to the next level.

Check out the new assortment of Zip Tie looks, below.